Plans are being drawn up to build a pop-up theatre in Aotea Square for events including the Apec conference in 2021 and beyond.

The Herald understands the theatre - if it goes ahead - could cost $10 million and be used for conference business, exhibitions and banquets for up to 1500 people. It would occupy part of the public square for between five and seven years.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Apec will go ahead in Auckland, despite last month's fire that tore through SkyCity's new convention centre set to house the event.

