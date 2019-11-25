COMMENT:

The insensitivity of the court process towards victims throughout the trial of Grace Millane's murderer has created a lot of discussion. In particular, the conduct of the defence team has been characterised as a form of revictimisation.

I believe it is more complex than that. Yes, there are problems in how victims of sex crimes are treated in the justice system. Research shows it starts at disclosure and continues throughout. Both the police and judiciary acknowledge this and are making changes, albeit well overdue, to address it. Notably, change in those institutions is governed by their respective statutory responsibilities,

