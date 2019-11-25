COMMENT:

A consensus is building around the need for reform of New Zealand's rules governing political party donations and spending. Many commentators are asking whether our electoral laws are fundamentally broken and, if so, how they should be changed. Currently the leading ideas appear to be to clamp down further on donations, better regulate loans to parties, and to increase the state funding of political parties.

The latest calls for reform have been prompted by revelations that New Zealand First apparently uses a separate "foundation" to get around the current rules – see last week's Political Roundup columns on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.