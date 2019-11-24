Arson is suspected to have caused a large house fire in West Auckland overnight.

The two-storey house on Albionvale Rd in Glen Eden was "well alight" when firefighters arrived, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Mau Barbara said.

The first call came in around 3.20am and it took five crews - around 20 firefighters - an hour to put out the blaze.

A scene guard remained in place. Fire investigators were to return this morning to determine the cause of the blaze, which was "deemed suspicious", Barbara said.

Another fire broke out in a laundromat on nearby West Coast Rd about midnight, but it was not believed to be related.

That fire was thought to have started in an industrial dryer. Fire investigators would return this morning, Barbara said.

No one was injured in either fire.