A light rail proposal that includes a tunnel under Queen St is being described as impractical, hugely disruptive and "prohibitively expensive".
And the report by Portal Asset Management, a real estate management company, is questioning the value of light rail given how damaging the construction phase will be to retail businesses on Queen St and Dominion Rd.
But Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Government is determined to learn the lessons of the City Rail Link (CRL) and minimise business disruption, no matter which proposal it eventually chooses.
Twyford did not mention compensation for business losses, but has ordered theNZ Transport Agency and NZ Infra, the two entities competing for the light rail project, to include in their proposals how they will address the impact on local businesses.
Urquhart's report said it would hard to justify the expense of light rail, given the disruption and the cost blow-outs from similar projects in the Gold Coast and Sydney.
"The experience with establishment of light rail in Surfers Paradise was extremely disruptive to retail business. Many of them failed, others closed and relocated leaving retail spaces along formerly popular retail precincts empty to date."
He said light rail in downtown Sydney was a year behind the initial schedule and hundreds of millions of dollars over budget.
"There have been reports of shops along the rail corridor losing up to half of their usual turnover and laying off staff due to the disruption caused by the works.
"This pattern will inevitably repeat in Queen St should the light rail project proceed."