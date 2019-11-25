A light rail proposal that includes a tunnel under Queen St is being described as impractical, hugely disruptive and "prohibitively expensive".

And the report by Portal Asset Management, a real estate management company, is questioning the value of light rail given how damaging the construction phase will be to retail businesses on Queen St and Dominion Rd.

But Transport Minister Phil Twyford said the Government is determined to learn the lessons of the City Rail Link (CRL) and minimise business disruption, no matter which proposal it eventually chooses.

Twyford did not mention compensation for business losses, but has ordered the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.