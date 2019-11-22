A woman was injured after being shot while driving along the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland on Friday morning.

She was travelling east, in the left-hand lane, and passing under the Royal Rd overbridge around 9.38am when a projectile came through her car's windscreen and struck her in the face.

"Our inquiries so far have determined the projectile has come from a high-powered rifle in the nearby area," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Salter said.

"However, we would like to reassure the public that we do not believe the vehicle was specifically targeted. Analysis suggests the bullet has ricocheted through the windscreen."

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Bar manager: 'Everyone's scared' after early morning shooting

• Man seriously injured after shooting in Manukau, South Auckland

• Man shot in Invercargill: Police searching for shooter

• Gunman opens fire in deadly mass shooting in The Netherlands

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.



The driver was initially taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries, but is now in a stable condition.

A woman was injured in an incident on the Northwestern Motorway near the Royal Rd on ramp. Photo / Alex Burton

Police said the woman's injuries are not life threatening.

The car has been forensically examined as part of the police inquiries, which have been focused in the Royal Rd area.

"There were a number of vehicles travelling on the motorway at that time and we would like to hear from any drivers that witnessed the incident," Salter said.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who was on the eastern side of State Highway 16 and in the Royal Rd area who may have heard a loud bang or noise around the time of this incident."

The vehicle the woman was driving when she was injured. Photo / Alex Burton

Following the incident a small hole could be seen in the bottom corner of the windscreen of the car the woman was in.

Residents from homes backing on to the motorway said they heard a loud bang. One thought it sounded like a gunshot. Another described it as a "loud crack".

Advertisement

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of the incident should get in touch with Henderson Police by phoning the 105 number, police said.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.