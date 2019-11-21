Police are responding to an incident on the Northwestern Motorway where a woman sustained serious injuries.

It is understood the woman may have been injured by an object flung from another car, just after the Royal Road on-ramp, city-bound.

A small hole can be seen in the bottom corner of the windscreen of a grey car the woman was believed to have been travelling in.

Police are yet to confirm exactly what has happened. They responded shortly before 10am.

St John said one person sustained serious injuries in the incident and had been transported to Auckland City Hospital after being treated at the scene.

They sent two ambulances to the scene, after being called at 9.41am today.

Police are investigating. Photo / Elizabeth Binning

Police are at the scene making enquiries into the circumstances. A reporter at the scene said an unmarked police car was at the scene.

A police helicopter was also seen hovering above.