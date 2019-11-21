Police are responding to an incident on the Northwestern Motorway, just after the Royal Road on-ramp, where a woman has sustained injuries.

It is understood the woman may have been injured by an object flung from another car. A witness at the scene said a car's front window shield has shattered.

Police are yet to confirm exactly what has happened. They responded shortly before 10am.

One person sustained serious injuries in the incident and has been transported to Auckland City Hospital after being treated at the scene, St John said.

Police are at the scene making enquiries into the circumstances of those injuries at this stage.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene on a city bound motorway lane, just after the Royal Rd on ramp, after being called at 9.41am today.

A police helicopter is hovering above the scene.

- More to come