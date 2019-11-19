The body of a young Kiwi man who fell from a high-rise building in the Gold Coast is coming back to New Zealand.

Liam Kearns, of Christchurch, died when he reportedly fell from the 15th floor of an apartment block in Surfers Paradise this month.

His parents posted on social media they were bringing him back to New Zealand early Thursday morning, with his funeral to be held some time next week.

The time, place and date were yet to be confirmed.

Advertisement

Dozens of friends posted messages for the much-loved 22-year-old.

"Such a loving and caring man, taken far too soon and will be missed by many," one person commented.

"Liam Kearns touched a lot of people in his short time in surfers and will be missed," said another.

"[Liam] had a heart of gold with mates that were like brothers to him, he was one cool awesome as guy. My heart goes out to his parents, his mates," posted another person.

READ MORE:

• New Zealander falls to death from Surfers Paradise building

• Tinder sabotage: Gable Tostee, cleared of Kiwi's balcony fall death, complains to police

• Schoolie's Gold Coast balcony fall: Teen rushed to hospital

• Police say New Zealander Liam Kearns' fatal fall from Surfers Paradise high-rise was accidental

The former Christchurch Boy's High School student was fondly remembered by staff and former students.

Deputy Principal Steve Fraser said last week the school's students', staff and old boys' thoughts were with Kearns' family.

"It's a real tragedy.

Advertisement

"We remember him as being really friendly, approachable and quite respectful. He always said hello to people..

"He was a real people person."

Fraser remembered when he saw Kearns outside of school a couple of years ago.

"He was all dressed up in a suit doing his real estate thing, he was quite excited," Fraser said.

Kearns had worked in real estate in Christchurch before he moved to Australia recently.

He is understood to have landed a job as a bartender at a local surf club in the Gold Coast in September, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin.

President for the Northcliffe Surf Club, Dave Shields, told the publication Kearns' death was a "terrible tragedy".

"Liam had only been with us a short time but was a nice young guy and a valued member of our team."

Police investigating the death said it was an accident and would be referred to the coroner.

Officers were also looking into whether Kearns may have been "mucking around" at the time of the incident.

A profile on Kearns on Trade Me Property shows the young man worked in real estate for some time. He describes it as a job that he loves.

"Meeting new faces and getting to know more of the public is the most enjoyable job,'' he writes in the profile.

"This industry is my passion and love. I strive to get the best results for my clients by going above and beyond."

A brief biography describes him as a "bubbly and friendly personality and lots of energy".

Kearns was born and grew up in Canterbury where he attended Christchurch Boys' High School from 2010 to 2013.