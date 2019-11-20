COMMENT:

I am lucky.

I have been in broadcasting for going on 38 years. I started when I was 16, in the days when a degree wasn't required ... skill, hard work and a modicum of talent were.

I have worked in one way or another for virtually everyone.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For private commercial radio, for public commercial radio, for non-commercial radio, for state TV under a charter, for state TV when it was primed to be sold, for production houses that put product on TV3.

I have done news and current affairs, game shows, music shows, talkback, talk.

I have written,

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.