COMMENT:

They say there's nothing to hide and if that's the case then New Zealand First has to show us the blank sheet.

If politics is about perception, the blurred lines between the NZ First Party Foundation and the party itself, doesn't look good.

Winston Peters should have learned by now that to leave an issue to bubble away eventually leads to a boiling cauldron where control is lost.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Think of the Owen Glenn donation saga in the lead-up to the 2008 election where he was stood down while an investigation took place, which saw Peters cleared, as he insisted

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.