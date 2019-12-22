Earlier this year Mark Gould lost the job and the income he'd had for 18 years. He didn't get enough votes in the local body elections. He speaks to Cira Olivier about his dramatic lifestyle changes and what is next.

Mark Gould went from earning $47,892 to $0 overnight.

The former district councillor was hoping to be re-elected to the Rotorua Lakes Council but lost his seat.

Now he says money is tight after losing his source of income for the past 18 years.

Gould and Rob Kent were the only members not to be re-elected.

He was shocked when the voting results came out, and he still is.

"I thought I was doing everything right by campaigning for not increasing rates and looking after different communities," he said.

"I thought I did everything correctly. I delivered over 22,000 flyers in the region and attended the meetings," Gould said.

"It's very hard, your lifestyle has to change dramatically, quickly.

"You can't do things that you use to do like take your wife out for dinner every six weeks," he said.

"We've had to cut down on a few things."

Gould secured a spot on the Rotorua Lakes Council in 2004 but missed out on a sixth term this year. He received 4994 votes, ranking 17th out of the council contenders. Only the top 10 gained a seat.

"The income stopped," he said.

"I'm lucky in a way because the house is paid off."

His wife works part-time at Owhata Primary School, which supports the couple, as does money put aside for emergencies.

Gould said he was looking for part-time work, ideally, a 9am to 3pm job so he still had time for himself.

Mark Gould spends about three hours every day in the St David's vegetable garden. Photo / Stephen Parker

In the meantime, he puts his time and energy into the vegetable garden at St David's Church, which he has voluntarily cared for the last nine months.

"During the election, the garden got a few too many beets because I was campaigning," he said.

While on council Gould would help in the garden several times a week. Now he devotes three hours a day to the patch, unless it is pouring with rain.

He tends to peas, corn, cabbage, beans, tomatoes and silverbeet, to name a few.

The vegetables are harvested on Tuesdays and donated to St John's Church foodbank on Wednesdays.

Gould said there was something satisfying about seeing the vegetables grow and he was glad he could continue to give back to the community in slightly less official roles.