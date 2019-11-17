Mormons from across the country gathered in Hawke's Bay to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Book of Mormon being translated and distributed in te reo Māori.

The church held a hui tau , (which translates as annual meeting), which is understood to be the first held since the 1950s, despite once being a common event.

It was held at Te Hauke, the first place the Book of Mormon was translated and distributed in te reo Māori.

Local Church member and Hastings District Councillor Bayden Barber said about 150 people had come from across the country for the commemorations.

The

