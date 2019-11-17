It was a blissful Hawke's Bay beach day.

The sun was out, the water looked clear, and Julia Hughes was at Waipatiki Beach when it was decided her young kids could go into the lagoon for a splash around.

After a week of her tots fighting serious illness and fever, she wishes she'd been given some sort of warning.

The Haumoana woman says after studying up about the lagoon's history of failing water quality tests, she believes it was likely the lagoon that caused the illnesses.

And she says tourists who don't instinctively know the region's unsafe swimming spots could

