Last week, a nurse at Rotorua police station spoke to a man who did not know families went on outings, and another who did not know what a GP was.
"He said, Sarah, I didn't know you could have family time, that you could go to the lake and have a picnic with your kids," Rotorua Area Primary Health Services (RAPHS) nurse practitioner Sarah Barkley said.
"My family just used to get pissed."
This was one of the many, mostly men, Barkley spoke to on a daily basis in her new role at the police station.
Six cases of family harm are heard in the Bay of Plenty courts every day - the highest rate in the country.
Lakes DHB previously had a nurse who spent time at the stations but stopped this several years ago.
Barkley's role was to connect those who needed help to other supports and agencies, in the hope it would avoid future jail time and break the inter-generational cycle of offending and risk which is linked to trauma and abuse.