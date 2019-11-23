Last week, a nurse at Rotorua police station spoke to a man who did not know families went on outings, and another who did not know what a GP was.

"He said, Sarah, I didn't know you could have family time, that you could go to the lake and have a picnic with your kids," Rotorua Area Primary Health Services (RAPHS) nurse practitioner Sarah Barkley said.

"My family just used to get pissed."

This was one of the many, mostly men, Barkley spoke to on a daily basis in her new role at the police station.

RAPHs and Rotorua police

