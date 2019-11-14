A young Auckland bartender has admitted killing a man in central Auckland.

Joseph Antonio Halaholo Larson, 21, appeared this morning in the High Court at Auckland.

He was charged with manslaughter after the death of Jerico Telea, who was left in a critical condition after what police said was a serious assault near the intersection of Queen St and Vulcan Lane during the early hours of April 20.

Telea, 24, died in hospital two days later, on Easter Monday.

Advertisement

Today, Larson said he was "guilty".

It was a change of plea, after Larson had earlier denied the manslaughter charge.

He will be sentenced in February.

Justice Paul Davison continued Larson's bail until then and also ordered a restorative justice process to begin between the killer and his victim's family.

Several of Larson's family and friends were sitting in the public gallery today for the short hearing.

He had initially appeared in the Auckland District Court earlier this year charged with intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

However, the Crown upgraded the charge when Telea died.