Q. What changes in the school system will affect my child?

A.

It depends.

If your child attends a school in a poorer area, the reforms will give your school more regional support for teachers and for school buildings.

If you plan to send your child out of zone to a school in a richer area, you may no longer be able to do that because a ministry takeover of zoning is likely to make most students attend their local schools (although current students will be "grandparented" so they won't have to move).

If your child is an in-zone student in a richer area, you probably won't notice any changes.

And if

