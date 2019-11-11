Climate accord

There have been muttering lately about India not signing up for the Paris climate accord. What Prime Minister Modi said was that his first priority was to lift his people out of poverty, which will take a huge amount of energy. He further said that, when the West and India had the same per-capita emission levels, then they could talk about it. In these days of liberality and equality, why is that an unreasonable position to take?
Indians, and indeed most of the developing world, are insufficiently stupid to believe that sunbeams and gentle breezes will provide enough reliable

Tree cull

Maunga authority

Live together

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Armed patrols

Honey trap

New party

Poverty trap

Rode to nowhere

Not okay

Related articles:

Freedom Act

Generation gap

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Light at the end

Short & sweet