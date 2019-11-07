The National Party smelled an opportunity after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this weekend released a video in which she listed 50 of her Government's achievements.

National took it upon itself to list a number of what it considered to be the Government's biggest failures in response.

The Herald fact-checked Ardern's viral video – so in the spirit of fairness, political reporter Jason Walls takes a closer look at the claims made by National in its video.

Dumped KiwiBuild 1000 target:
True: As part of the KiwiBuild reset, the Government scrapped all of its targets, including having 1000 KiwiBuild homes

