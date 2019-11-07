Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's what we can all do to help those in mental distress. Hosted by Frances Cook.

It's no secret that New Zealand has a mental health problem, but many of us can feel paralysed if a friend tells us they're having trouble.

Especially if we're not entirely sure what they're going through; while many of us have heard of depression, there's much less talk about what it's like when you're dealing with OCD, or psychosis.

So journalist

