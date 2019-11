Wellington's Terrace Tunnel has reopened after a crash this afternoon.

Police were called to a two-vehicle collision around 4:40pm this afternoon.

"Early indications are a person may have suffered a medical event," a Police spokesperson said.

One person has been taken to hospital.

The southbound lane was initially closed, with northbound traffic down to one lane.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, police said.