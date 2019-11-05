Pesky catfish have grown to record numbers in Rotorua lakes over the past two years but one 9-year-old is making a record number of catches.

Alex Malcolm has been hunting the whiskered fish since "the end of term one" and can tell you the exact number he has caught over the short space of time.

"556," he said with a grin wider than a Cheshire Cat.

"I'm not giving it up anytime soon because it is something I can do in my own time. I like being out on the lake."

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On Monday, Alex, as part of Te Arawa Catfish

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.