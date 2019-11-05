On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council's Lucas Macdonald, which funded the initiative, said the education component was critical as many boaties visited from outside the region and might not understand the catfish threat.
"It's really important for people to realise that boats spread these pest fish.
"The fish get transported along with aquatic weed in boat trailers so it's crucial to remember the check, clean, dry message and make sure your boat is clear- especially when moving between waterways."