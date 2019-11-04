Jacinda Ardern would be entitled to a little gloating after coming away with an upgrade to the China free trade agreement at the East Asia Summit.

It is not a brilliant deal. No trade agreement is.

But the fact that it is finished should silence those critics who take cheap shots at her official trips abroad.

She and Premier Li Keqiang made the announcement at the start of a bilateral meeting in Bangkok - their fourth meeting in two years.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Another visit by Ardern to Beijing appears on the cards.

READ MORE:
NZ-China relations good for now, but could worsen

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.