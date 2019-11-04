Just minutes before a teenager was stabbed to death in her bed, she had threatened to expose a Dunedin doctor as a sex attacker, a court has heard.

Venod Skantha ,32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, who was found dead in her Corstorphine home in Dunedin on February 2 last year.

He also denies four counts of threatening to kill.

The trial before Justice Gerald Nation and a jury of 10 men and two women began today at the High Court in Dunedin and is expected to last six weeks.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith told the court this afternoon that the allegations would likely have ended the defendant's medical career and could have seen serious charges laid by police.

"Obviously he had a great deal to lose," he said.

The court heard Skantha was on a final warning over his conduct at Dunedin Hospital and had only evaded the sack by telling bosses that his mother had died.

That was a lie, Smith said.

Through 2017 and early 2018, the defendant was supplying young people, including the victim, with drugs and alcohol at social gatherings.

Amber-Rose had accused Skantha of indecently assaulting her after one such party and this was raised in messages they shared on February 2 in 2018.

"I've always given you stuff. You shouldn't be a drama queen and talk s*** about me," the defendant wrote.

Amber-Rose responded by calling Skantha a "f***ing perv" and said he should own up to what he did.

"Grow up. You're 30," she messaged.

The victim then posted screenshots from their conversation on Instagram.

When Skantha found out, he was "agitated", witnesses will tell the jury.

It sparked another online exchange in which the defendant asked the girl if she was serious about informing the authorities.

She said she was, and told him: "you don't deserve to walk free."

Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in her Dunedin home last year.

Skantha asked a 16-year-old mutual friend to drive him to Amber-Rose's Corstorphine home and instructed that he park round the corner from the house.

That boy then explained which one was Amber-Rose's bedroom and that there was a spare key under an ornamental statue.

The marks in the dust on the vehicle's dashboard he had used to map the scene were still visible when police examined it.

Skantha followed those directions, the Crown said, found the victim, muffled her cries with a pillow and stabbed her six times in the throat and neck.

One injury penetrated through to the bone and almost severed her ear, the court heard.

She died shortly afterwards.

Smith said it was significant that Amber-Rose's phone was taken and dumped in a pond in Blackhead.

Skantha, he said, would clearly have wanted to get rid of the incriminating messages they had shared only minutes earlier.

The defendant and his teenage associate then allegedly went back to the man's home where he instructed the boy to clean the silver BMW they had been in.

Blood likely to be the victim's was later found inside by police.

Skantha allegedly put his bloody clothes in a bag and then they drove to his girlfriend's home in Balclutha, the Crown said.

The defendant allegedly burned the blood-soaked garments in a plant pot he bought from The Warehouse, which was later found by officers filled with potting mix in the garden.

On February 4, Skantha, his partner, and the teen drove to Dunedin and met Amber-Rose's mother Lisa.

The defendant suggested the names of some people who may be responsible.

Before dropping the teenager off at his home, Skantha allegedly threatened to kill him and three family members if he spoke a word of what happened.

Shortly after, however, the boy told his family and went to police.

Skantha also gave a statement in which he denied any role in Amber-Rose's death and downplayed the importance of the messages they had shared immediately prior.

"It was only the defendant who had a motive. That motive was significant," Smith said.

Defence denies charges

Defence counsel Jonathan Eaton, QC, in his opening address this afternoon, immediately told the jury: "My client, Mr Venod Skantha did not kill Amber-Rose Rush and he never made any threat to kill anyone."

He told the jury the evidence the Crown relied upon to prove the charge was either untruthful or unreliable.

It was accepted, Eaton said, that Amber-Rose was killed in her bed by an intruder, "an intruder who knew how to get into the house in the dark of night, an intruder who knew where her bedroom was. That intruder was not Venod Skantha".

He told the court the idea that the defendant committed murder to protect his career was laughable.

"It makes no sense."