The best beach weather over the weekend and early next week is expected to be on the Coromandel Peninsula and in Hawke's Bay.

While temperatures are forecast to reach 28C in those areas, low cloud and a chance of fog in the mornings is expected to keep the high in Auckland to 21C over the weekend, rising to 22 for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said while temperatures weren't breaking records, the warm start to November was slightly unusual and was due to the persistent ridge of high pressure over the Tasman.

That mass of hot air is flowing in a south-east direction from Australia which has had an extremely hot and dry October. Maximum temperatures there were almost 3 degrees above average, making it the second hottest October in records going back to 1910.

The warm air was being steered towards the South Island today while it will make its way north over much of Aotearoa on Sunday and Monday.

The outcome was a rare forecast of dry weather throughout the country today.

Alexandra in central Otago was forecast to reach 30C, while that warm air was expected to heat up areas in the east and north of the country from Sunday, with Masterton, Hastings and Kawerau predicted to also hit 30C.

Coming close will be Rotorua (28C Sunday and Monday), Tauranga (27 Sunday and Monday), Gisborne (27 and 26) and Hamilton (24 and 26).

The Bay of Islands will reach a high of 23C-24C, while Auckland is predicted to reach 18 today, 20 tomorrow and 21 on Monday.

After a sweltering few days across the southeast, a cool change is on the way, bringing showers & isolated thunderstorms.



Ahead of the change, strong winds & warm temperatures are still driving elevated fire dangers.

Wellington will reach 16 today and 20 on Sunday and Monday.

Looking further into the month, there is some welcome warmth in the forecast, but the prevailing northwest winds have a down-side; producing an unusually wet month for western areas, especially for the West Coast of the South Island.

Frequent northwesterly winds, and unusually warm temperatures nationally, are expected for the first week of November. During the second week, northwesterlies continue, with above average temperatures continuing for inland and eastern regions of both Islands.

Much of the country will be warmer than usual this month.

A mixture of low pressures and westerly winds are then predicted for the second half of the month, likely producing cooler conditions for much of the South Island.

Overall, November will be warmer than usual for northern and eastern regions.

It will be much wetter than normal for western regions of the country, south of about Waitomo. Rainfall will be close to the average for other parts of the country.