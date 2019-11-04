A fatal smash on Pyes Pa Rd has been described as a ''tragedy'' and brings this year's road toll to at least 63 in the Bay of Plenty district - 12 more than last year.

It is the highest police district toll in New Zealand this year to date, with Canterbury following with a road toll of 40.

READ MORE:No seatbelt: One person dead in State Highway 36 crash between Rotorua and Tauranga

In the Western Bay police area, 13 people have died so far this year from 11 crashes, which Bay of Plenty Road Policing Acting Senior Sergeant

