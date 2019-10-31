A Lime scooter rider has been critically injured in a crash in downtown Auckland.

Emergency services were called to Parnell Rise, near Bedford St, about 10.30pm yesterday.

St John treated one person who was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

A police spokesman said, "a person riding a scooter reportedly received critical injuries after colliding with a wall".

A photographer at the scene said he saw a trail of blood running down the footpath.

It appeared the rider may have collided with a nearby brick wall, he said.

"There were two Lime scooters near the intersection of Bedford St and Parnell Rise.

"Police officers put a cordon in place to stop members of the public from coming near the scene."

The intersection of Belford St and Parnell Rise. Image / Google

Last night's accident comes after 23-year-old Toben John Hunt died after coming off a Lime scooter while riding in downtown Auckland on Monday, September 16.

Paramedics were called to the incident on Westhaven Dr, St Mary's Bay, just after 6pm that night after reports of a "motor vehicle accident".