The Green Party caucus is having mixed success in its first term in Government in the 20 years it has been in Parliament, with one minister and one backbencher scoring highest in caucus ratings today.

But the party's parliamentary wing has a handicap that afflicts no other party to the same extent.

Its own party is its harshest critic and no more so than its former MPs who criticise it publicly on a regular basis.

The problem is exacerbated because many of its ex MPs remain politically active, such as Russel Norman, who now heads Greenpeace in New Zealand.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Anger lingers over 'transphobic' article in Greens Party magazine

• Greens members leave after 'transphobic' article in magazine

• Political Roundup: Don't write off a new centrist green party yet

• Premium - Claire Trevett: Labour bulldozes the Green Party

Commentary and criticism on Government policy is part of his job and it is unusual to hear him say anything positive.

But there are others: Sue Bradford, Kevin Hague, Catherine Delahunty and occasionally Jeanette Fitzsimons are also critics of the Government.

What happens in the Greens is quite different to other parties.

The closest National gets to it is former MP Chester Borrows giving interviews critical of National Party policy proposals or former leader Sir John Key saying what a world class candidate Christopher Luxon would make for National.

Labour has its critics but they tend to be mavericks such as ex Labour MP John Tamihere or Labour-aligned commentators.

Russel Norman's criticism stings most because he was co-leader of the Greens for so long – nine years compared to James Shaw's three years so far.

His most cutting criticism was when he said the Greens could have achieved more if they had stayed in Opposition.

Advertisement

Russel Norman left Parliament in 2015 after fighting three election campaigns unsuccessfully.

He almost certainly left not anticipating that the party could be part of Government in two years' time, although it is not certain he could have negotiated such a compromise deal for the Greens to be in Government. His natural home is opposing.

Former co-leader Russel Norman. Photo / Greg Bowker

That said, Norman brought the Greens from into the 21st century, making it his goal to give the party economic credibility, concentrate on climate change and widening its appeal.

Among the contenders to replace him, Shaw was the most likely to continue with that agenda.

Despite opposition from the Auckland Greens, Shaw beat sitting MPs Kevin Hague and Gareth Hughes and Vernon Tava for the leadership.

Hague is the ex MP with possibly the most regrets. Had he not quit to head Forest and Bird when he did, he would almost certainly be a minister now.

Shaw joined the Greens in 1990 and did well in contesting Wellington Central, after returning from working in London. But there has been some suspicion of Shaw because of his corporate background.

His "inept" leadership was singled out as the reason young activist Jack McDonald cited as no longer making himself available as a Green candidate, after standing for three successive elections.

With only two men in a current caucus of eight, McDonald may have been a shoo-in next year.

Criticism of Shaw has stepped up with the Government's policy announcements last week to delay the entry of farming to the ETS.

For Green activists, such criticism is just part of their culture but it has the potential for wider impact because it appears as disunity and nothing kills support more quickly than disunity.

It has not reached the rebellion stage. Under the party's rules, Shaw and co-leader Marama Davidson will face re-election at the party's AGM next year. That is when unity will count the most.

CAUCUS RATINGS

James Shaw. Photo / Marty Melville

James Shaw 8

Climate Change Minister, Co-leader

Probably more popular with the farming community than with his own party right now, Shaw has been more focused on getting less-than-perfect emissions policy settings that will survive for decades than imposing a pricing regime that will be overturned if the numbers change in Parliament. For the party that talks consensus, Shaw is one of the few that overtly practices it.

Marama Davidson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Marama Davidson 6

Co-leader

After a shaky start in the leadership, Davidson has grown into the job as a steadying force in the party. Has not made many mistakes. Plays an important role as the figurehead of the party's left and social justice arm. Raises Green issues as members would expect, such as new armed-police pilots, but does not over-reach. Will play an even more important role in election year to keep the party stabilised, and keep activists grounded.

Eugenie Sage. Photo / Duncan Brown

Eugenie Sage 5

Minister of Conservation and Land Information

Knows her Conservation portfolio backwards and won a major funding boost for it. But should have relinquished her Land Information portfolio after fall-out from two big decisions under the Overseas Investment Act, one which followed the law and one which flouted the law: expansion of the foreign-owned Otakiri Springs water bottling enterprise, and the decision to effectively terminate Oceana's gold mining enterprises in Waihi in 2028 (since reversed by Labour ministers). The angst the portfolio has caused within the party and the Government is not worth it.

Julie Anne Genter. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Julie-Anne Genter 5

Associate Transport and Health Minister. Women's Affairs

Hasn't quite settled after an eventful 2018 in which she was roundly beaten as co-leader, and had her first baby. She is never far from trouble as a minister which is not to say she hasn't made gains for a Green agenda. Has had most impact in transport, for the repudiation of roads of national significance, for lower speed limits, emphasis on public transport, delaying a second Mt Vic Tunnel, and incentives for electric vehicles. She was then given additional responsibility in health for vaccines and measles. Seems overworked and easy to rile, which is why National continues to target her.

Jan Logie. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Jan Logie 7

Under-secretary to the Minister of Justice

Has done a lot with a little. Although only an under-secretary, not a minister, Logie has probably had more policy success than other Green members in the executive through her work in addressing sexual and family violence. Seems to work well with Andrew Little. A prospect for promotion if Greens are part of the next Government.

Gareth Hughes. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Gareth Hughes 4

Mr Invisible, especially given he is the longest serving Green MP in the current caucus of eight. He has been there since 2010. Another who seems to have been derailed by his unsuccessful attempt at the leadership in 2015. Could be ripe for a slide down the rankings although the fact he is one of only two men in the caucus, may help him.

Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chloe Swarbrick 8

A real success story for the Greens in her first term as an MP. Has been a very reasonable public face for the party on two issues, mental health and recreational cannabis use, and made them her own. Demonstrates a political maturity well beyond her 25 years. The party needs to hold on to her.

Golriz Ghahraman. Photo / Dean Purcell

Golriz Ghahraman 6

Talented, intelligent and articulate but hasn't had the success of the other first-term MP because she is polarising. Tends to make issues about herself. Frequently mounts the high horse Greens keep in the back yard. However she showed some pragmatism in negotiating support for the Coalition's returning-terrorists bill because the outcome will be better for Greens than if National had dictated changes.