Four school children who reported a stranger tried to lure them into his truck with lollies are no longer walking to school.

The children, aged 8 to 11, say they were approached by a man last Thursday.

Their grandmother, Zephaniah Taueki, told Hawke's Bay Today the incident happened when the four kids were returning from Irongate Primary School.

"I haven't been back to work since and they have been very understanding. My grandchildren are not walking alone to and from school anymore.

"I drop them off and their grandfather picks them up after work."

The grandmother said that after the incident the school held a special assembly about safety.

"And they had a [police] constable speak."

The stranger was described by the four children as being in his 30s, with freckles and white hair, a tattoo with a love heart and flames.

Taueki said since the story was published she had been inundated with messages on Facebook from people saying they had spotted a man matching the description hanging around outside other schools.

"The children were awesome with their description and I have been getting personal messages saying that they [people] have seen a guy similar-looking to him outside Flaxmere Primary School.

"I trust my granddaughters' description. After work their grandfather is going to see if he can spot him."

A police spokesperson says people should be "aware, but not alarmed" over reports a man tried to lure four children into his vehicle. Photo / File

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a report of the incident on October 24 but had not made any arrests or interviewed any persons of interest.

"We are speaking with the family involved and our inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and person involved.

"While we are aware reports of this nature can circulate among communities very quickly, we would ask that people be aware, but not alarmed."