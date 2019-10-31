Four school children who reported a stranger tried to lure them into his truck with lollies are no longer walking to school.

The children, aged 8 to 11, say they were approached by a man last Thursday.

Their grandmother, Zephaniah Taueki, told Hawke's Bay Today the incident happened when the four kids were returning from Irongate Primary School.

