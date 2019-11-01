Rarely in the field of medical research do you set out to confirm one thing and stumble on something that may be of even greater benefit.

But that may be the case for a group of University of Auckland scientists who spent years examining the benefits of a drug that helps improve bone density, only to discover it also appears to greatly reduce heart disease and cancer.

The drug, zoledronate, is commonly prescribed for osteoporosis. The team at Auckland Medical School set out to test their assumption that it would also help the much larger group of women with osteopenia,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.