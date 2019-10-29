A woman has died in a Manurewa house fire, ending Diwali festivities in tragedy.

Police confirmed Meena Kishor Prasad, age 43, died in the blaze starting just before 7 am on Monday.

The fire at a family home in Dawood may have been caused by diya (earthern lamps), burning from Diwali festival prayers the night before, Stuff reported.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights, normally lasting up to five days.

It appears the fire began in the top storey of the large property.

When firefighters arrived they were told two people were trapped inside the blaze. One person was rescued, but Meena Kishor Prasad's life was claimed by the fire.

St John ambulance said one person suffered serious injuries, another was being treated for moderate injuries and the third was in a minor condition.

The three survivors were taken to Middlemore Hospital. A Counties Manukau DHB spokeswoman said two have been discharged.

A resident on the street said there were several fire appliances, police officers and St John staff still at the scene just after 8.30am.

"I've seen it this morning. The fire brigade is there and some people waiting [outside]. I can see - oh my goodness, something has happened there''.

She said she could not see any smoke but said the fire appeared to be out.

Fire have diverted questions to the police, the police could not presently comment as it is an ongoing inquiry.