A body has been found on a West Auckland beach.

Waitemata West police acting area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said the body was discovered on White's Beach, near Piha, about 8.15am.

Police have been searching for a 31-year-old woman who went missing yesterday evening while fishing with her husband in the Piha area.

"Formal identification still needs to take place however police believe the body is that of the missing woman.

Advertisement

"Support is being provided to her husband at this difficult time and our thoughts are with him and their wider family."

Next-of-kin are still to be notified and police are not yet able to release the woman's name.

A helicopter search was launched after a woman fell into the water at Te Waha Point yesterday afternoon.

MetService said the sea was forecast to become rough today, with a southwest swell rising to three metres for a time.