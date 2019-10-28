COMMENT:

By 2040 New Zealand was widely regarded as the Switzerland of the Pacific. It had evolved over the previous two decades with a mix of market dynamism and very astute government policy in key areas.

By 2040 it was a world leader in value-added, high-quality manufactured foods. It was the delicatessen of the world. Its cheeses, ice creams, yoghurts and chocolates were the premier brands. NZ was a world leader in synthetic protein rich foods. Kiwi baby formula was every mother's first choice worldwide. High value-added industries gave thousands of high paying jobs. The emphasis was on prosperity and

