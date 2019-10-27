Thirty people have been evacuated from Levin Aquatic Centre after a chemical reaction in the pool.

Ambulance staff are assessing the people, and five fire engines and police are in attendance.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said chemicals mixed together in a pool and started fuming.

He said everyone was now out of the building and in the fresh air.

They were unable to confirm what the chemicals were.

A Hazmat team is on its way from Palmerston North.

FENZ crews are setting up to investigate the cause of the chemical reaction.

Emergency crews were called at 11.50 am.