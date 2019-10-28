Career criminal Arthur Taylor says he only had one brush with the law before he was placed in a boys' home.

"When I was doing my paper round one Saturday morning in Masterton a police officer had lost his helmet and I took it up to the police station and returned it. That was it."

But at 11 years old, he was forcibly separated from his family by child welfare officers because he had been wagging school. He was called NUPC, or "not under property control", and placed in Epuni Boys Home in Lower Hutt.

"That's when things started breaking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

ROYAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO HISTORICAL ABUSE IN STATE CARE AND FAITH-BASED INSTITUTIONS