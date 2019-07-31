At least two government departments have drawn up secret lists containing the names of people accused of abusing children in state care over 50 years.

The lists contain "potentially hundreds of names", according to a source familiar with the process, and were drawn up partly to identify individuals accused of multiple sexual violations at different children's homes.

However the lists have not been given to the police or the Royal Commission into state and faith-based abuse, because of court action sparked by concerns over privacy and possible retaliation against those who named them.

The Government, which argues it should be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: