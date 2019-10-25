BEEHIVE_DIARIES

Claire Trevett looks at the week in which Newshub's Mark Richardson and Winston Peters deliver an anatomy lesson by insult, Labour's Stuart Nash has a car-tastrophe, and Shanes Jones' staff bring him down a peg or two.

Monday: Heads, shoulders, knees and toes

The exchanges between NZ First leader Winston Peters and Newshub's Mark Richardson delivered an anatomy lesson via insult.

Winston Peters refused to back down on his war of words with Mark Richardson Video / The Project

It was kicked off by Peters' claim that news of Newshub's sale was "good riddance" for some of those the company employed.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Richardson's response on the AM Show was to call Peters "heartless" and "classless".

In response, Peters said

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.