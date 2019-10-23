MPs have clashed in Parliament over whether to allow a public referendum on legalising assisted dying, with opponents calling it irresponsible, backers saying it's too big a decision to leave to politicians, and those in the middle giving their begrudging support.

A crucial vote on whether to let the public make the final decision on Act leader David Seymour's End of Life Choice Bill kicked off in Parliament on Wednesday.

The polarising legislation – which would give terminally ill adults access to voluntary euthanasia – still has to pass a third-and-final reading in the House.

NZ First has said it will only support the bill if it goes to a referendum, and the legislation's odds of surviving a third vote are very thin without the party's nine votes.

During a debate over whether put the bill to a plebiscite on Wednesday, National's Alfred Ngaro told the House this would be "irresponsible'.

"Why would you want to unleash a complex and difficult and socially-impacting decision onto a public by a 'yes' or a 'no'?" he asked.

Labour's Kieran McAnulty, meanwhile, reflected the views of many MPs – including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern - who are reluctantly backing a referendum out of necessity to get NZ First's backing and get the bill into law.

"In a perfect world I would have voted no to a referendum … The MPs of this house have been given a job" McAnulty said.

"But I am a bookmaker and I know how to count."

However, Labour's Louisa Wall – who strongly supports the legislation – also spoke against the referendum, saying the public debate it would cause would be too divisive and that she feared the public did not know enough on the issue.

Seymour himself told the House he was backing the referendum out of necessity and had no feelings either way. He's been working with NZ First to get support for the referendum for that reason.

NZ First's Jenny Marcroft – the sponsor of the referendum – said politicians needed to trust the public.

"This issue basically, directly affects the fabric of society and so we believe that temporarily empowered politicians … we alone should not alone decide on the bill," Marcroft said.

And NZ First's Mark Patterson took time during the debate to just make the point to other MPs the party would be voting as a block against the bill if it didn't get a plebiscite.

National's Tim Macindoe, meanwhile, told the House we would only support the referendum if the name of the bill was changed - and also put up his own amendment asking for the law to include the words "euthanasia and suicide" in the title.

The referendum question would ask the public whether they support the End of Life Choice Bill becoming law, rather than a more general question about euthanasia.

"I am firmly of the view that a referendum, if it is to be held, must accurately reflect the issue that voters would be asked to determine," he said.

The End of Life Choice bill passed its second reading 70 votes to 50 in June and Seymour has made a large number of changes to the legislation to make sure he retains supports.

Most significantly, it now only gives access to assisted dying to those with six months left to live, while it previously also covered those with "grievous and irremediable" medical conditions.

It's not yet clear whether the changes have won any additional votes or kept all those from the second reading. It needs 61 votes to pass, making NZ First's backing crucial.

The legislation will return to Parliament for its final reading on November 13.

Polling has suggested the public would vote for euthanasia at a referendum.

Victoria University research fellow Jessica Young, an expert on the issue of assisted dying, said over the past 20 years public support for some form of assisted dying has averaged about 68 per cent.

Public campaigns surrounding the End of Life Choice Bill have not shifted the mood much either, with a 1 News Colmar Brunton Poll in July – ahead of the second reading – saying about 72 per cent of the public supported assisted dying of some sort.