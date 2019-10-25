Letter of the week: Glennys Mullane, New Lynn.

There has been much talk about a new Erebus memorial.
There are already two memorials in Auckland - one is a memorial garden in Waikumete cemetery with the names of those who lost their lives and donated seats where people can go and sit in a peaceful place.
The other one is a stained glass memorial window in St Matthews in the City church. It was designed in 1989 by Rena Jarosewitch and it honours the passengers and crew of Air NZ Flight 901 to Antarctica who died on the slopes of Mt Erebus.

