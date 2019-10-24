Bay of Plenty have almost cracked the title of best loo in New Zealand.

Port Ōhope Wharf Permaloo toilet and Spa Park toilet in Taupō were in the running but eventually lost out to Invercargill who will sit on the porcelain throne this year.

The Colac Bay Toilet award looked into the best public toilet in the country in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful awards. Judges considered the location, facilities, cleanliness, interior, exterior and the surrounding environment of the toilets.

The best loo was one of 14 categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful (KNZB) annual awards which were held this evening in Toitu Otago Settlers Museum with a gala dinner.

Spa Park toilet in Taupō was a runner-up in Keep New Zealand Beautiful's 'Best Loo' award. Photo / Supplied

The competition recognised the environmental excellence of individuals, groups, businesses and schools.

KNZB is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to keeping communities clean, safe and beautiful with campaigns like 'Be A Tidy Kiwi' and 'Do the Right Thing'.

Waihī, who won the most beautiful small town after being a finalist last year, took the win because of their strides towards sustainability, waste management and beautification.

In the past year, they have more than doubled the number of volunteers who attend community clean-ups and in March, the local council-funded 600 menstrual cups to combat period poverty.

Invercargill's Colac Bay Toilet won the best loo in the country. Photo / Supplied

It also started the Town Portraits Project, which aimed to bring inspirational people from Waihi's past to life through a series of portraits scattered around the town on blank walls.

KNZB's chief executive Heather Saunderson said the selected finalists demonstrated leadership and innovation to build resilient towns and cities.

"These towns and cities are truly leading the way in tackling a variety of environmental issues, and we believe that their call to action will inspire others to create change."

Winners and finalist

Beautiful Towns and Cities

Most Beautiful Small Town

Winner: Waihi

Hanmer Springs

Most Beautiful Large Town

Winner: Cambridge

Pukekohe

Most Beautiful City

Winner: Lower Hutt City

Whanganui

Outstanding Service Award

Winner: Lower Hutt City

Community Awards

Klean Kanteen Community Environmental Initiative Award

Winner: RefillNZ

Sea Walls Tairawhiti

Palmy's Plastic Pollution Challenge

Community Group Award

Winner: For Our Real Clean Environment (FORCE)

World Mission Society Church of God

Friends of the Waiwhetu

Sustainable Schools Award, proudly sponsored by New Zealand Couriers

Winner: : Francis Douglas Memorial College (New Plymouth)

Rangiruru Girls School (Christchurch)

Salisbury School (Richmond)

Businesses

Most Sustainable Business

Winner: The Rubbish Whisperer

CaliWoods

Eastern Drycleaners

Most Sustainable Business Project

Winner: Vendella

Remix Plastic project by Clever Green Limited

Individual Awards

Tidy Kiwi Award

Winner: Alan Pope

Nick Connop & Karen Lee

Kenny McCracken

Young Legend Award

Winner: Sarah Nicholls

E Wen Wong

Rosetta Brown

Local Hero Award

Winner: Laura Cope

Best Places

Best Loo Award, sponsored by Plumbing World

Winner: Colac Bay Toilet

Port Ōhope Wharf Permaloo

Spa Park

Best Street Award, sponsored by Resene

Winner: Ridgway Street, Whanganui

Greytown Main Street, Wairarapa

Seymour Avenue, Nelson

Kiwi's Choice Award, sponsored by Resene

Winner: Ohakune Carrot Adventure Park

Otumuheke Hot Stream

Blue Flag Supreme Best Practice Award

Winner: Outboard Boating Club Auckland

Westhaven Marina

The Landing

Orakei Marina