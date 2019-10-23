On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Each week The Front Page takes you behind the scenes of the biggest story from the New Zealand Herald and Newstalk ZB. Today it's why the SkyCity fire raged so far out of control, and what to expect next. Hosted by Frances Cook.
A shocking blaze at the $700m SkyCity convention centre has brought Auckland to a standstill, with 150 firefighters battling the fire at its peak.
As the fire raged, smoke filled the central business district, with many reporting sore throats, burning eyes, and coughing.
The fire is now under control, but firefighters say they expect to be atthe site for days, dampening down hotspots.