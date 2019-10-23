Tonight's $5m Lotto draw won't be televised tonight due to the fire at SkyCity convention centre.

The draw will still go ahead, but will take place at Lotto's Newmarket offices.

VNZ's building was evacuated this morning due to smoke from the SkyCity Convention Centre Fire, and the Breakfast show broadcast live from the streets and from a backup studio.

Firefighters are still battling the blaze. Photo / Michael Craig

The evacuation will also affect their news broadcasts throughout the day, a TVNZ spokesperson said in a statement.

"As you have seen, TVNZ Breakfast broadcast from our backup studio facility this morning. 1 News at Midday will reduce to a 5 min bulletin presented by Chris Chang also at the back-up studio facility."

Te Karere and 1 News Tonight (10:30pm) will not go to air today.

"We are planning for our 1 News at Six bulletin which will be helmed out of Wellington."

Seven Sharp will broadcast from the backup studio.

The spokesperson said: "TVNZ's building is still operational and has not been damaged by the fire. However, there are large volumes of smoke in the area and road closures."

Just before the Breakfast show was due to go to air at 6 am, the Breakfast Twitter account posted: "#LATEST The TVNZ building has been evacuated due to the Auckland Convention Centre fire. We are hoping to bring you a show this morning - bear with us!"

While the show relocated to an alternate studio across the road, the programming cut to a broadcast of BBC news, beginning a live broadcast at 6:15 am. The show's hosts and reporters also broadcast live from the street.