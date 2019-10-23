A man who died in the Kaweka Forest Park on Saturday has been named by police.

He was 68-year-old Michael Vincent Farrimond from Orewa. Police confirmed he died as a result of a medical event.

Police were advised just before 8.30pm on Saturday evening. A locator beacon was set off in the area about two hours earlier.

Farrimond's death is not thought to be suspicious but has been referred to the coroner.

Advertisement

Rescuers attempted to recover the body on Saturday night but were unable to due to bad weather.

It was then recovered on Sunday morning.

The Kaweka Forest Park is renowned in Hawke's Bay as a hunting haven, but can be dangerous in challenging conditions.