On this week's podcast:

Auckland is cursed with its system of local government. Council-controlled organisations like Auckland Transport are unelected and unaccountable.

Faceless bureaucrats making and changing rules for their own political agenda. And overpaid to boot!

We look at Trump from two different academic perspectives. Only one gets it.

Advertisement

This podcast's discussion is with a favourite of mine. Patrick Basham from the Washington DC-based Democracy Institute.

And Feedback with Mrs Producer, of course!

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast. Get in touch: Leighton@newstalkzb.co.nz

Haven't listened to a podcast before? Check out our simple how-to guide.

Listen here on iHeartRadio

Leighton Smith's podcast also available on iTunes:

To subscribe via iTunes click here