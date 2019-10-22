Traffic is slow on the central Auckland motorways this morning as drivers slow down to look at the fire at the SkyCity convention centre.

The NZ Transport Agency tweeted at 10am: "Motorists continuing to slow down to view the City Centre Fire from the Victoria Park Flyover are creating long delays citybound over the Harbour Bridge today."

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 10:00AM

Motorists continuing to slow down to view the City Centre Fire from the Victoria Park Flyover are creating long delays citybound over the Harbour Bridge today. Please take extra care and watch your following distance. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Qb7z9YBcNR — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) October 22, 2019

Auckland Transport is still warning people to stay away from the area around SkyCity where Nelson St, Hobson St and Wellesley St remain closed.

CITY CENTRE FIRE - ROADS CLOSED - REMINDER 9:00AM

Road closures still include: Wellesley St (west from Victoria to Nelson + btwn Nelson & Hobson), Nelson St (btwn Cook & Victoria) and Hobson St (btwn Victoria & Wellesley). Avoid this area or expect delays and diversions. ^TP pic.twitter.com/8lODsH2NFc — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

Buses have also been diverted around the affected area.

Advertisement

A reminder that buses in the central city are detoured until further notice due to the fire. Please expect significant delays and cancellations to services. For more information on the detour routes and alternative bus stops, visit: https://t.co/4pR9HS7eRX pic.twitter.com/d5k23SCMnh — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

Separately, all Birkenhead ferries have been cancelled due to the wild, windy weather.

Please be advised that all Birkenhead ferry services today have been cancelled until further notice due to severe weather conditions. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/bInsQfLY2o — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) October 22, 2019

Earlier, Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said traffic was flowing normally on other routes into the city including Fanshawe St, Tāmāki Drive and the port, with less traffic than usual as many people heeded advice to work from home or elsewhere.

READ MORE:

• SkyCity fire live: Inferno rages, roof fears, TVNZ evacuated

• SkyCity fire live: Firefighters battle blaze into Wednesday morning

• SkyCity Convention Centre fire: Who pays for the damage to $700m construction site?

• SkyCity Convention Centre damages dispute murkier after fire

Auckland Council's 1800 central city workers were advised at 6.30am to stay home.

The Auckland District Court, Central Library, City Art Gallery, Farmers' Queen St department store and some government offices are closed.