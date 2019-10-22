COMMENT

New Zealand's women MPs took time out to reflect on the changing face of Parliament, remembering the Women's Parliamentary Rights Act 1919 which gave them the right to stand for Parliament.

Given the nature of Parliament, the Act didn't actually come into being a hundred years ago yesterday, as many of the women speakers lauded, in fact that'll happen next Tuesday but they'll be having a week off.

But this place is good at celebrating a sense of occasion, and they did even if it was a week early.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There were some good yarns with many mentioning the first

Related articles: