A frantic rush has been on at the northern Hawke's Bay township of Raupunga ahead of the opening of the new marae wharenui Kotahitanga on Saturday.

The hall at Te Huki Marae, off Putere Rd and overlooking the township, State Highway 2 and the Mohaka River to the east, has been built to replace Te Kotahitanga, the biggest of three near-adjoining buildings burnt to the ground on April 11, 2007.

Also destroyed were Te Huki, completed in 1981 and the smaller whare Hineringa, which had a history dating back well over a century, once on the flats beside Mohaka River.

