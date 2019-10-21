Auckland Transport has unanimously approved lowering speed limits on some Auckland city streets.

AT's board has given the green light to a modified version of its original proposal that will now see Auckland's major four-lane CBD streets - Hobson St, Nelson St and Fanshawe St - reduced to 40km/h.

Speeds limits on other CBD streets will be reduced to 30km/h.

Auckland Transport says it will also spend $5 million to $10 million more (on budget of $65m next year) to "engineer up" road safety factors.

The decision - which aim to reduce deaths and injuries on Auckland roads - will bring intense scrutiny to the council-controlled organisation (CCO).

The actions of the unelected directors of AT will affect nearly every Aucklander.

Mayor Phil Goff says he expects AT to carry the community with it in any decisions by the board.

It's a testing time for AT to be making such a big decision with an independent review and reform of the five CCOs about to get under way.

Goff has made it a top priority of his second term to stop CCOs being unresponsive to communities, saying he shares public concerns about whether they can be held accountable.

The mayor agrees a 78 per cent rise in the number of deaths and serious injuries on Auckland roads between 2014 and 2017 needs to be addressed, but has a non-committal stance over the lower speed package.

"I have asked AT to consider closely all of the many submissions received so that it is aware of and carries our community with it in the decisions that are made, and for decisions in this area to be evidence-driven."

The issue has split the public down the middle, with marginally more of the 11,500 submissions against the speed-limit reductions than in support.

Of the 700 roads slated for speed-limit cuts, the submissions revealed net support for reductions on 160 roads, net opposition on 168 roads and 372 roads where submissions were evenly weighted.

Auckland Transport has voted on whether on changing speeds limits in the central city to 30km/h. Photo / Michael Craig

Public submissions requested lowered limits on a further 850km of roads not considered in the draft bylaw.

The most hotly debated proposal is a 30km/h speed limit in the central city, including Hobson St, Nelson St and Fanshawe St, which connect to the motorway system.

Bike Auckland spokeswoman Barb Cuthbert said the city centre is now a major residential centre with a dense population and children need to be kept safe walking to school.

"This is the sort of thing that happens in cities overseas everywhere and it's not a peculiar concept. It's just that we have been behind the eight ball," said Cuthbert, whose organisation supports a blanket 30km/h speed limit in the central city.

When AT adopted a Vision Zero approach to road safety last month - targeting 65 per cent reduction in deaths and serious injuries by 2030 and zero by 2050 - Michael Hale from the Auckland Regional Public Health Service called road safety "a critical issue for public health".

"These are ambitious targets and we are addressing the issue in the right way," he said.

National Party leader Simon Bridges - a former Minister of Transport - yesterday called on AT to listen to the views of Aucklanders and reject blanket speed-limit cuts citywide.

He said National took road safety seriously and speed-limit cuts on some roads made sense, but blanket reductions would only frustrate motorists and slow Auckland down.

"Compliance will depend on public support, which doesn't exist, so the proposals have the potential to be counter-productive," he said.