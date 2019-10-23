Few diplomats make history in the country they are in, but British High Commissioner Laura Clarke has done just that. After almost two years in New Zealand, Clarke talks to senior writer Claire Trevett about her background, Brexit, rugby, that expression of regret, and her summer balls.

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke interview. Video / Supplied

It is not often a diplomat is moved to tears in public.

It is also not often that a diplomat makes history for the country they are posted to.

As British High Commissioner Laura Clarke wiped the tears off her face as she stood before the people of Ngāti Oneone earlier this month,

