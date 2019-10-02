Most of the Government is keeping a distance from the British Government's statement of regret to Gisborne-based iwi for nine deaths 250 years by the crew of Captain James Cook, but Winston Peters says Maori should not forget their own track record.

British High Commissioner Laura Clarke made statements of regret on behalf of the British Government in two ceremonies, after months of negotiation, first to Ngāti Oneone, and then to the three Tūranga iwi: Ngai Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Aitanga a Māhaki.

It is understood that the iwi had initially requested apologies from the Royal Society of London, on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.